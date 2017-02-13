House bill: Put AG in charge of shooting investigations

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A special unit overseen by New Mexico’s attorney general would be assigned to investigate and prosecute on-duty shootings by police under a proposal in the state House.

The bill comes as the Albuquerque Police Department and other agencies across the state face scrutiny over how they investigate shootings by their own officers.

In Albuquerque, for example, an APD detective typically takes the lead on shooting investigations, and the Bernalillo County district attorney determines whether to pursue criminal charges — a process that critics say is rife with potential conflicts.

State Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, D-Albuquerque, said her proposal, House Bill 214, would ensure an independent, transparent investigation.

“I think the security the public will feel is increased by placing it in the attorney general’s office,” she said.

Shaun Willoughby, president of the union that represents Albuquerque police officers, said he isn’t necessarily opposed to investigations by the attorney general. But the city is already carrying out federally mandated reforms in APD, many of which center on how the department must investigate shootings and allegations of excessive force.

“It just raises so many questions,” Willoughby said of the House proposal.

The bill would create a special Use of Force Unit under the state attorney general. The unit would have exclusive power to investigate and prosecute on-duty shootings — or any allegation of excessive force — by law enforcement officers.

The proposed law also calls for excessive-force cases to be presented to a state District Court judge who would determine whether there’s probable cause to move forward with charges.

Operating the unit is expected to cost the Attorney General’s Office about $1.5 million a year — a potential challenge given New Mexico’s budget crisis.

Roybal Caballero said she is working on an updated version of the bill that might ease the burden.

“We’re dealing with extreme financial constraints,” she said.

A spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas said Balderas is talking to Roybal Caballero about how to proceed.

“Attorney General Balderas is committed to improving officer safety and community safety in New Mexico, and balancing both of those needs, the Office of the Attorney General will continue to be in discussions with the Representative, law enforcement and elected district attorneys regarding this issue,” spokesman James Hallinan said in a written statement.