ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers found a 3-year-old girl wandering near the zoo Monday afternoon and are looking for her family.

She was found around 4 p.m. at 8th and Stover, which is just east of the zoo near Downtown.

Officers searched the area for her parents but couldn’t find them, so they are asking for the public’s help, according to spokeswoman Celina Espinoza. Anyone with information about her family should call police at 242-COPS.

Espinoza said officers took the girl to a substation and gave her some food and are entertaining her while they look for her family. The Children, Youth and Families Department has also been notified.