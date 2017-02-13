Police searching for family of 3-year-old found near zoo

By Nicole Perez / Journal Staff Writer
Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 5:44pm
Albuquerque police found this 3-year-old girl wandering around near the Albuquerque zoo Monday afternoon. They couldn't find her parents, and are asking for the public's help in finding her family. (Courtesy of APD)

Albuquerque police found this 3-year-old girl wandering around near the Albuquerque zoo Monday afternoon. They couldn’t find her parents, and are asking for the public’s help in finding her family. (Courtesy of APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers found a 3-year-old girl wandering near the zoo Monday afternoon and are looking for her family.

She was found around 4 p.m. at 8th and Stover, which is just east of the zoo near Downtown.

Officers searched the area for her parents but couldn’t find them, so they are asking for the public’s help, according to spokeswoman Celina Espinoza. Anyone with information about her family should call police at 242-COPS.

Espinoza said officers took the girl to a substation and gave her some food and are entertaining her while they look for her family. The Children, Youth and Families Department has also been notified.

Advertisement

Continue reading

Subscribe to the Journal for only $12.
TOP |