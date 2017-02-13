Judge denies injunction in West Las Vegas case

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

In one fell swoop, West Las Vegas picked up three additional defeats it had hoped to avoid, while a fourth game remains in limbo following a district court judge’s ruling Monday in the issue over videotaping of a game.

The New Mexico Activities Association levied four forfeits against the Dons last month after first-year volunteer assistant coach Brandon Hernandez videotaped a game between St. Michael’s and Robertson, unknowingly in violation of association bylaws.

District IV Judge Abigail Aragon ruled that attorneys for West Las Vegas coach David Bustos — acting as a parent on behalf of his son, D.J. Bustos, as well as the rest of the Dons players — and assistant coach Steve Sandoval “failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence that they have a substantial likelihood of succeeding on the merits” in the case.

Therefore, Aragon ruled, the preliminary injunction has been denied.

The West Las Vegas games originally scheduled for Jan. 20 against Robertson and Jan. 31 and Feb. 17 will remain as forfeits.

Still to be decided, however, is the game last week between the Dons and Cardinals that the judge ordered to be played in originally granting the restraining order.

West Las Vegas won 71-56 and D.J. Bustos scored 23 points.

“Since the (Feb. 8) game between West Las Vegas High School and Robertson proceeded prior to the present decision, the matter of forfeiture will be addressed at a final hearing,” Aragon wrote in her ruling. That game, however, is already listed as a 2-0 defeat in Robertson’s favor on MaxPreps.com.

Las Vegas attorney Art Bustos, lead counsel on the case for the West Las Vegas contingent, said that leaves not only the outcome of the game undecided, but also the points scored by Bustos, who became the state’s all-classes career scoring leader Saturday.

“Right now the 23 he scored are up in the air,” Art Bustos said. “But he’ll break the record again on the court.”

The next hearing on the issue is scheduled for Feb. 21, he said, the day District 2-4A is scheduled to begin its tournament.

West Las Vegas, ranked third in Class 4A, finishes the regular season at Pojoaque Valley today.

In making her decision, Aragon said sufficient evidence was not presented that:

n the players would suffer irreparable harm;

n that any injury the Dons players would suffer outweighs any injury to the players from St. Michael’s and Robertson; and

n it would be adverse to the public interest.

In addition, Aragon wrote, “exempting one school from a well-established rule while requiring the other school members to comply is adverse to the public interest.”

In addition, she wrote, West Las Vegas was already on probation from the fall when the football team used an academically ineligible.

The legal battle has been a weeks-long saga that started when NMAA executive director Sally Marquez initially assessed a two-game suspension for coach Bustos and Hernandez. But on the same day Marquez issued her original ruling, she changed it to West Las Vegas forfeiting all of its District 2-4A games with both the Cardinals and the Horsemen, a total of four games.

Then, on Feb. 1, Aragon granted a temporary restraining order in favor of coach Bustos and Sandoval and against the NMAA, putting on hold the mandated forfeits. She held a day-long hearing on the case on Friday.