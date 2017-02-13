West Mesa coach Otero knows the path to the Pit

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

To the West Mesa girls basketball team, he’s simply “Coach Otero.”

The Coach who turned the Mustangs from long-time also-rans into one of the state title contenders.

The West Mesa girls team has never won state.

The Coach has.

“That was really incredible,” coach Manny Otero said of helping Albuquerque High to the 1992-93 big school championship during his junior year. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

It’s also something few, if any, Mustang girls know much about.

During a post-practice interview with the team on Friday at West Mesa, a Journal reporter asked them, “Did you know Manny was one of the best 3-point shooters in New Mexico prep hoop history?”

Silence. Then heads started shaking “No,” mixed in with a few giggles.

Sophomore standout Maiah Rivas chimed in. “He thinks he can win in shootouts against us at practice sometimes, but he really can’t,” drawing more laughs — and a huge grin from Otero.

But in the early-to-mid 1990s, facing Otero was nothing to smile about for New Mexico prep teams.

After two years as a sharpshooting guard at West Mesa, he transferred to Albuquerque High and made first-team all-state in each of his two years with the Bulldogs.

Rivas, actually, is one player who has probably heard a little about those years. Her uncle, Dom Rivas, also played on that Bulldogs state title team.

After his brilliant prep career, Otero played two years at Central Arizona College, located just outside of Phoenix.

He led the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in 3-point percentage at 48.9, was second in free-throw percentage at 89.5 and fourth in scoring at 19.7 points a game as a freshman. He boosted his scoring average to 21.5 as a sophomore — and had a 3.5 grade-point average in the classroom.

Division I was next, and there seemingly was only one spot for him.

“I always dreamed of playing at the Pit as a Lobo, but they never offered a scholarship,” he said.

Manny’s second cousin, Royce Olney, was a Lobo at the time and Otero’s father, David Jr., lettered for UNM’s basketball team in 1976-1977, playing alongside the likes of Michael Cooper, Marvin Johnson and Willie Howard. David Jr., a West Mesa graduate, passed away in 2010.

But in 1997, scholarships had recently been reduced from 15 to 13 and the Lobos were loaded with guards. So Manny headed east, receiving a Division I scholarship from Marist College, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

He averaged 7.5 points a game in his two-year career with the Red Foxes. One season, he led the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in free-throw percentage and 3-point percentage.

He completed his degree in radio/television/film at Marist in 1999, then and returned home where he kept active on the court. In 2014 he played for a team that won the national Hispanic title.

There are numerous folks in the West Mesa girls program with national crowns. Assistant coach Lee Barlow, an Australian, played for Metro State’s Division II national championship team in 2000, and a number of the Mustangs players won national events on summer club teams each of the past two years.

Besides titles, there is also experience on the sidelines. The team’s other assistant, Pat Fuentes — Manny’s second cousin — coached Rio Rancho High’s girls hoop team for 17 years, the past seven as head coach.

Otero says he’s “now retired” from playing and spends most of his free time with wife, Mychele, daughters Denise and Ezra and sons Nazareth and Uziah.

But he says he can still fire the 3-ball.

“Oh you bet — I’ll take any and all challengers,” he said. “The more weight I’m gaining, the less I’m running. It’s not a good combo. But you never know, I might make a comeback. I might get back in shape — instead of just being a shape; round.”