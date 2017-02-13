Lobo women lose another player to injury

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

And then there were eight — healthy and eligible University of New Mexico women’s basketball players, that is.

Coach Mike Bradbury delivered the unpleasant news Monday that starting guard Mykiel Burleson will miss the rest of the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. Burleson was injured during UNM’s 81-62 victory over Air Force on Wednesday.

Burleson, a 5-foot-11 freshman, averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season and is one of just four Lobos to appear in all 24 games. She started 22 of them.

Burleson is the third Lobo to suffer a torn ACL this season, joining sophomores Emily Lines and Jaisa Nunn, who were injured in January. Burleson, Lines and Nunn combined to average 23 points per game.

“It hurts,” Bradbury said. “We’ve lost three of our top eight (scorers) now, two of our top four. It definitely hurts, but we’ll do the best we can with the players we’ve got.”

Burleson limped off the Pit floor with some assistance after injuring her left knee on a fastbreak Wednesday, but the extent of the injury was not known until she underwent an MRI late Sunday.

“It was a little bit of a shock,” Bradbury said, “because the doctors and the trainers didn’t think it was (a torn ACL). Considering how things have gone for us, I just assumed it was.”

Bradbury said UNM’s coaches and players addressed the injury issues prior to Monday’s practice. The Lobos (14-10, 9-4 Mountain West) will visit Boise State (16-7, 6-6) on Wednesday night.

Junior Laneah Bryan will start in Burleson’s place, leaving junior Jayda Bovero as the only available guard to come off the bench. Bryan scored a career-high 14 points in 30 minutes after taking over for Burleson against Air Force.

Freshmen Hannah Sjerven, who scored 18 points against Air Force, and Brittany Pannetti, who has played just 29 minutes all season, will be the other available substitutes.

Bradbury said the short bench will not significantly change UNM’s approach moving forward.

“We play very conservatively on defense already,” he said. “We don’t press anyone, so nothing really changes there. We just won’t substitute much and the starters will play more minutes. That’s how it has to be.”