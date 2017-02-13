West Mesa girls basketball team a new breed of Mustang

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Chocolates?

Forget it.

Roses?

Nice, but no thanks.

Valentine’s Day or not, there’s only one present the West Mesa girls basketball team has its heart on tonight.

“We want that district championship,” says Mustangs sophomore Maiah Rivas. “That’s what we’ve been wanting all season. That’s our goal.”

The Mustangs can grab that District 4-6A crown Tuesday night with a win against visiting Valley.

What a well-earned Valentine’s Day gift that would be. And one a long time coming.

“We’re back here in the old gym, with all the banners up there,” third-year coach Manny Otero said last Friday at practice, looking up at the wall along with his fun-loving, feisty team. “The last district titles came during the ’76-77 and ’77-78 seasons. This could be the first district championship in 39 years. That would really be special.”

The banners serve as a constant reminder for West Mesa (21-1, 8-0 in district), which has spent much of the past four decades as girls basketball cannon fodder for the city’s powerhouse programs.

No more.

The Mustangs are now one of city’s — and state’s — premier programs, and it doesn’t look like that will change soon.

The Mustangs are loaded with talent. And youth.

The roster — which was recently expanded to 15 when Otero brought up three players from junior varsity — lists just three seniors and two juniors.

During the Metro Championships — which the Mustangs won by ripping Hope Christian 52-37 in the title game — West Mesa started four freshmen and one sophomore.

Tuesday night, the starting lineup will likely be three freshmen and two sophomores.

Then again, who knows?

“I’ve used 10 to 15 different starting lineups this season,” Otero said, “and by week’s end every player on the roster will have started at least one game.

“We really don’t even talk about starters. I don’t want the girls to feel like it’s any extra pressure, and I want them all to be a ready at any time. They all contribute, which is one of the great things about this team.”

Unfortunately, the Mustangs will be without sophomore star Esperanza Varoz tonight and for at least the next two weeks. She recently suffered a knee injury, and Otero said she will be out through at least the district tournament.

“I hope she can play in state (March 3, 7-11), but we really don’t know,” Otero says. “She is such a great player and a great kid. Her grade point average is higher than 4.2 and it looks like she will be the school’s valedictorian in two years.”

Varoz averages 15.2 points and five assists a game. Sophomore Rivas (11.9 points per game) is the only other player on the balanced Mustangs who is scoring double figures.

“It’s not uncommon for a girl to go scoreless one game and have 15 the next,” Otero said. “But they are so unselfish that the only thing they want to do is win.”

West Mesa plays relentless pressure defense and runs a crisp and disciplined offense that would leave most college coaches champing at the bit.

“We all love to play a lot of defense, mostly, so we can speed up the game,” Varoz said earlier this season. “And we value every possession on offense so we can get a good shot. And we’re all so unselfish, it doesn’t matter who gets the shot.”

One of the reasons they mesh so well is that nine of the girls played club ball on the same AAU summer team. Otero said freshman guard Jaden Castellano is the only one of those players who transferred to West Mesa.

“I didn’t even think about going to school anywhere else,” Castellano said. “I wanted to play with all my friends.”

Castellano and her pals are a big part of what has become the state’s biggest prep girls hoop turnaround in years — if not ever.

Otero, whose late father David Otero played for the University of New Mexico Lobos, inherited a Mustangs program that was winless the previous season.

West Mesa went 8-17 in Otero’s first season and 13-14 last season with a berth in the state tournament.

Now, the ‘Stangs are running wild.

“It’s an amazing feeling, knowing that coming into my freshman year West Mesa wasn’t a very good basketball program,” said junior guard Brittney Molinar. “But then, with coach Otero, everyone started coming together and the community started coming together. Now seeing it develop is just an amazing feeling. Seeing it come from nothing to greatness is just awesome.”

In the spotlight

With winning, of course, can come pressure. The Mustangs say they don’t feel any.

Winning, however, also brings celebrity. The Mustangs say they feel plenty of that — and are having a ton of fun.

“You walk around the community and see parents with their little kids, and they’re like, ‘Oh , you play for West Mesa,'” said senior Syneca Pyszko. “You feel like you’re being looked up to, and you have to watch everything you do; how to act.

“It’s not just that we attend West Mesa — we represent West Mesa. It’s insane how many people put the spotlight on us, but we enjoy it. It’s an awesome feeling to see a little kid, and they run up to you. There are no words to describe how special that is.”

Indescribable was pretty much the scene last month at Sandia High, site of the Metro Championship title game. The Mustangs raced to a 16-1 lead against Hope — the only team they have lost to all season, that way back in their third game — in front of a large and loud West Mesa contingent. The postgame celebration was one typically reserved for scenes at the Pit.

And don’t be surprised if that scene is repeated next month, this time in the Pit.

“Metro was amazing with all that energy,” said sophomore Jeniffer Martinez. “We had so much more energy because we wanted the fans to be happy. If we were to make it to the Pit? I can only imagine how wild that would be.”

As a top-eight seed in the upcoming 16-team Class 6A state tournament, West Mesa would host a first round game on March 3. If it wins that, it heads to the quarterfinals at Rio Rancho’s Santa Ana Star Center. The 6A semifinals are also there and the title game is March 11 in the Pit.

But the Mustangs aren’t looking ahead.

They are, however, reflecting on what was behind.

“It really is amazing where this program has come from so quickly,” said Pyszko, who was also a star goalie for the West Mesa girls soccer team. “We always tell (the freshmen and sophomores) how high school goes by really fast, and to enjoy every moment of it; on the court, in school, in the classroom. It just goes by so fast.”

A win tonight — on senior night — and they will really savor the season.

And don’t count out those chocolates and roses.

“It’s a possibility,” Otero says with chuckle. “It is senior night, after all. But I told the girls we have to win. If we do, I promised them a surprise. But we have to win first.”