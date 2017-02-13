UNM’s home stretch in the Pit pivotal

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Is it, or isn’t it?

The home stretch could tell us.

As the Lobos embark on the final three weeks of the season with three games in the Pit remaining and a Mountain West title still in play, the question of whether the historic arena can still lay claim to being one of the best home court advantages in college basketball is on the line.

One person who would argue it isn’t a question is Leon Rice, who brings first-place Boise State into the Pit tonight to play the University of New Mexico, which is just a game and a half behind the Broncos in the standings.

“The Pit is historically one of the hardest places to play in the country,” said Rice, who is 1-4 in the building where the Lobos boast an all-time win percentage of better than 81 percent. “We’ve had some great battles down there and some tough games down there. It’s a great place to play. A great college environment and a hard place to win.”

But attendance is down to 11,619 per home game, likely headed for the first time in 51 seasons for a average ranking outside the Top 25 in the country. And, while the Lobos have already clinched a winning road record in league play, they are just 3-3 on their home court in conference games, flirting with just the second home losing record in 18 seasons in the Mountain West.

Between a team playing well and UNM stepping up ticket promotions and fan incentives, there is optimism for a strong finish on the court and at the gate.

“I think the fans are going to come out,” said UNM coach Craig Neal, adding they still very much believe they can win a league title sitting just 1½ games out of first place. “… Oh yeah, we talk about (winning the league). It’s possible, and I think our guys understand that.”

The Lobos (15-10, 8-5 MWC) have three home games with intrigue remaining.

Tonight, the Lobos host Boise State (16-7, 9-3), a team UNM beat by double digits last month in Idaho.

On Feb. 21, second-place Colorado State comes for a rematch of a double-digit UNM win last month that featured a near brawl in-game, a CSU player telling media the Rams would get even in Albuquerque, then another near-brawl in the parking lot after the game between a CSU player and Lobos assistant coach that garnered national attention.

On March 4, senior night, the Lobos host rival San Diego State, a team that has won in the Pit each of the past two years, but one UNM beat in California on Jan. 1.

“There are some tough ones left,” Neal said. “Some big ones.”

As for the attendance figures so far, Neal pointed to several factors:

■ The performance of he and his team at home: “I can see where some people wouldn’t be happy with how we played at home.”

■ Several start times after the customary 7 p.m. starts due to television contracts: “We’re not getting $500,000 to change the time of our game like football does, which is great for our football program … but we’re not getting that income back into the basketball program for attendance that’s missed.”

■ Pricing: “We’ve priced a lot of normal fans out of it.”

For the first time in at least a decade, UNM administrators stopped allowing the team, the only one turning a profit in the athletic department, to stay at a nearby hotel the night before home games as does the Lobo football team, despite posting several years of significant deficits.

As for that Top 25 attendance streak, UNM is averaging 11,619 fans per home game, 29th in the country. SDSU is 25th at 12,252. To match that number by season’s end, UNM would have to average 14,785 fans in the 15,411-seat Pit for the final three home games.

WILLIAMS: Neal said forward Tim Williams remains “week-to-week” while recovering from a left foot stress reaction. The senior has missed three games and has been in a protective walking boot since the team’s Jan. 28 loss at Nevada.

PINK PIT: UNM is wearing pink-lettered and numbered white jerseys during the Boise State game as part of the “Lobos Love Pink Week” promotion.

The jerseys are designed to raise awareness for the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the center.

A representative from the UNM Cancer Center will be at the game to talk to fans on the concourse about, among other topics, the importance of early detection.

PROMOS: UNM is giving away pizza to the first 100 students tonight and fans donating a stuffed animal can purchase tickets for the Boise State game for $10.