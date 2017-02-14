.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another round of rain and snow has made for slippery roads in the East Mountains, prompting Albuquerque Public Schools officials to call for a two-hour delay for the second day in a row.

Rain started falling early Monday evening and was followed by several inches of snow, making for slightly difficult travel in most areas from Tijeras to Edgewood.

A full listing of closings is here.

The storm brought some rain showers to the Albuquerque and higher amounts of snow in the northern part of the state. It is expected to clear later this morning.

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.