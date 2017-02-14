Fire Department: Uranium found at Arizona home didn’t pose hazard

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — State officials are disposing of a small amount of uranium with no detectable levels of radiation found in a small lead cylinder in a home’s garage following the death of a retired chemist.

Capt. Reda Bigler says a woman called authorities Monday night after finding the 3-inch cylinder amid other samples after the death of her father-in-law.

Bigler says the Fire Department determined that the area wasn’t contaminated and that no evacuations were necessary.

Bigler says the Arizona Radiological Regulatory Agency confirmed that the material was uranium and was not radioactive.