Ex-House Speaker Tripp withdraws from UNM regents appointment

SANTA FE — Citing legal concerns about the legitimacy of his appointment, former New Mexico House Speaker Don Tripp has withdrawn his name from consideration as a member of the University of New Mexico Board of Regents.

Tripp, a Socorro Republican, had been appointed to the UNM Board of Regents less than three weeks ago by Gov. Susana Martinez.

But, in a statement released today, he said questions have arisen about whether his appointment might violate a section of the state Constitution that bars legislators from being appointed during a term they were elected to — and for one year thereafter — to any civil post in state government.

Tripp, who served as House Speaker for two years, was re-elected to a two-year term in the state House of Representatives in last November’s general election. However, Democrats reclaimed control of the 70-member chamber and Tripp resigned from the Legislature on the first day of this year’s legislative session.

“Although I submitted my resignation prior to taking the oath or being nominated for regent, I don’t want this to become a distraction for the regents or the university,” Tripp said.

Martinez, in a statement of her own, said she agreed with Tripp on the decision to withdraw his name from consideration.

She then moved quickly to fill the vacancy, appointing Alex Romero, the chief executive officer of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, to the Board of Regents.

The two-term Republican governor touted Romero as committed and passionate, but also said Tripp would have been a good addition to the seven-member board.

“Don Tripp is a statesman who has always put his community first, and I thank him for his willingness to serve,” Martinez said. “He would have made a tremendous regent.”

Like other gubernatorial appointments, all appointees to the UNM Board of Regents are subject to confirmation from the state Senate.

Confirmation hearings on Tripp and another recent regent appointee, former Sen. John Ryan of Albuquerque, had not yet occurred during the ongoing 60-day legislative session.

Regents will also select the new UNM president, a process that is currently ongoing.