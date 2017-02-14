Man accused in fatal stabbing of woman at a Clovis apartment

CLOVIS, N.M. — Authorities say a man is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a Clovis apartment complex.
Clovis police say they arrested 50-year-old Lorenzo Martinez after they saw him leave the apartment Monday night.
They say Martinez allegedly confessed to stabbing 57-year-old Mary Neal.
Police say Neal was found dead on a bed in an apartment.
They say Martinez is jailed on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence.
He was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Martinez has a lawyer yet.
