Man accused in fatal stabbing of woman at a Clovis apartment

CLOVIS, N.M. — Authorities say a man is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a Clovis apartment complex.

Clovis police say they arrested 50-year-old Lorenzo Martinez after they saw him leave the apartment Monday night.

They say Martinez allegedly confessed to stabbing 57-year-old Mary Neal.

Police say Neal was found dead on a bed in an apartment.

They say Martinez is jailed on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Martinez has a lawyer yet.