Colorado governor talks pot challenges in California Capitol

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is telling California lawmakers to set standards for edible marijuana goods and driving under the influence of cannabis as soon as possible to avoid repeating mistakes that his state made when it legalized recreational pot.

A California Senate committee heard from the Democratic governor Tuesday as the Legislature prepares to regulate sales of the drug. California voters legalized recreational marijuana in November through a statewide ballot proposition.

Hickenlooper told the committee that Colorado saw a rise in child hospitalizations due to kids ingesting edible marijuana products in non-child-proof containers after the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2012.

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. Hickenlooper told the California Senate committee he is optimistic President Donald Trump will not crack down on Colorado’s legal marijuana industry.