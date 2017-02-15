.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a shooting outside a motel early Wednesday morning.

The Police Department said in a brief statement that several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

The statement did not provide additional details, including whether anybody was injured or arrested.

A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for updated information.

