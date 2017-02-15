.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lowe’s will hire more than 500 people in Albuquerque between now and October as its expand its customer support services, the company announced today.

The jobs, which will be full time, are among 1,700 the company is adding nationwide, according to a news release.

Available customer support positions include representatives to help customers who call or email Lowe’s each year to process orders, schedule repairs or ask questions about specific products.

Besides Albuquerque, Lowe’s has customer support centers in Indianapolis and Wilkesboro, N.C.

“While home improvement inspiration and product selection often begins online and progresses at the store, the work starts at home,” said Jennifer Weber, chief human resources officer. “We want to be there every step of the way as customers move this work forward, whether it’s answering questions for DIY customers or coordinating the work for them through installation services. The central production office and contact center employees who join the Lowe’s team will be part of our continued omni-channel journey to better serve customers.”