LAS CRUCES — Immigrant advocates say immigration authorities began conducting a sweep of rural areas near the city to arrest undocumented immigrants.

It wasn’t clear early Wednesday whether the enforcement actions constituted a “raid” or whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were only going after targeted individuals.

“We are actually aware that there is ICE activity happening right now in Las Cruces and Chaparral,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights, a nonprofit immigrant advocacy group. We have confirmed they have arrived to certain locations.”

ICE’s policy is not to confirm an operation “prior to its completion,” said spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa.

In a statement, she said, “ICE regularly conducts targeted enforcement operations during which additional resources and personnel are dedicated to apprehending deportable foreign nationals.”

Ken Ferrone, executive director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico said a client’s undocumented husband was picked up this morning in Las Cruces.

The woman “is terrified,” Ferrone said. “We are making our attorney available to anyone who calls. We are getting a bunch of phone calls already.”