APD arrests man wanted in fatal shooting at Sahara Motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have arrested a man they suspect shot and killed another man during a drug deal at the Sahara Motel earlier this month.

Jorge Correa-Reyes, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning after detectives got a tip he was in southeast Albuquerque and searched yard to yard until they found him, according to officer Fred Duran, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department. Correa-Reyes is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Geovanis Garcia, 43 on Feb. 1.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court, a witness told detectives Garcia had asked him to meet him at the motel on Gibson near San Pedro SE and sell drugs to Correa-Reyes, who he knows as “Chino.”

But Correa-Reyes “was known to be prejudicial and only wanted to deal with Cubans,” the witness said. Correa-Reyes displays his affinity for Cubans with the words “Cuba 100%” tattooed on his abdomen, according to the warrant.

So Garcia, who is Cuban, went to deliver the drugs instead, according to the affidavit.

“(The witness) heard arguing from the area ‘in Cuban’ and then heard gunfire,” the detective wrote in the affidavit. “(The witness) immediately drove away from the scene for fear of being struck by gunfire. (The witness) later received information that Mr. Garcia had been shot and killed.”