MMA: Holm files appeal

The Holly Holm camp has filed an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission, asking that the NYSAC change or set aside the result of the Albuquerque MMA fighter’s controversial loss to Germaine de Randamie Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Twice during the fight, after rounds two and three, de Randamie threw and landed punches after the horn that signified the end of the round. The Dutch fighter was not penalized a point on either occasion. De Randamie won by unanimous decision, the five-round fight scored 48-47 on all three official scorecards, thus becoming the first-ever UFC women’s featherweight champion.

In a letter written to the commission by Paul Bardake, general counsel to Fresquez Productions — Lenny Fresquez is Holm’s manager and agent — the applicable NYSAC regulations are cited.

“Had Referee (Todd) Anderson complied with NYSAC Regulations and deducted points from de Randamie in accordance with Section 212.10 through 212.11,” the letter states, “the UFC 208 Featherweight title fight would have resulted in a draw, if not a win, for Ms. Holm.

“We respectfully request the Commission review Referee Anderson’s failure to assess a foul and render a decision regarding a point deduction following round 2, and failure to assess a foul and a point deduction following round 3, and determine an appropriate result.”