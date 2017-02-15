NMAA going back to five classifications

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The New Mexico Activities Association’s board of directors on Wednesday morning voted to return the state to a five-class system for high school athletics.

It will go into effect for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Dana Sanders was the only member of the NMAA board to vote against the five-class proposal at the board meeting.

New Mexico has had six classifications since the 2010-11 school year.

From 2010-11 through 2013-14, there were Classes 5A thru 1A, plus a Class B.

Since the 2014-15 school year, there have been six classes, 6A thru 1A. Class B was simply changed to Class 1A.

Football is the only sport in which the five-class system would not apply. That sport would remain at six or seven divisions.

Next up for the NMAA is to determine whether it will continue with a district format or use a so-called “conference” template, which would integrate schools of various sizes (re: classes) into regional conferences to help reduce on travel and missed class time for students.

Check back here later and in Thursday’s Journal for more details.