NMAA going back to five classifications

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer
Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 1:23pm
The New Mexico Activities Association’s board of directors on Wednesday morning voted to return the state to a five-class system for high school athletics.

It will go into effect for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Dana Sanders was the only member of the NMAA board to vote against the five-class proposal at the board meeting.

New Mexico has had six classifications since the 2010-11 school year.

From 2010-11 through 2013-14, there were Classes 5A thru 1A, plus a Class B.

Since the 2014-15 school year, there have been six classes, 6A thru 1A. Class B was simply changed to Class 1A.

Football is the only sport in which the five-class system would not apply. That sport would remain at six or seven divisions.

Next up for the NMAA is to determine whether it will continue with a district format or use a so-called “conference” template, which would integrate schools of various sizes (re: classes) into regional conferences to help reduce on travel and missed class time for students.

Check back here later and in Thursday’s Journal for more details.

