DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

PHOENIX — An Arizona House panel has signed off on a proposal exempting diapers, baby formula and feminine hygiene products like tampons from state sales taxes.

Democratic Rep. Daniel Hernandez of Tucson is pushing the proposal as a way to give a tax break to poor and low income families.

The tax cut is expected to result in nearly $8 million in sales tax losses.

Advocates for low-income women testified that any cost reduction for basic child care needs helps struggling families.

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee approved House Bill 2418 on a 6-3 vote Wednesday. Three Republicans joined all three Democrats on the panel in support. Three Republicans voiced concern about the cost and voted no on the measure.

It now goes to the full House for consideration.