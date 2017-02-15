17-year-old skier dies after hitting tree at Winter Park

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A 17-year-old girl died after hitting a tree on an intermediate run at Winter Park Resort.

Resort officials say the girl, whose name and hometown have not been released, crashed on a run called Forget-Me-Not in the Parsenn Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. Ski patrollers took her to an emergency room at the base of the resort but were unable to revive her.

The crash marks the second death involving a skier in Colorado in less than a week.

A 26-year-old skier died after falling on an expert run at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday. The Summit County coroner’s office says the skier, Ricardo Cohen of Mexico City, suffered severe head trauma even though he was wearing a helmet.