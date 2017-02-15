Gas tax bills cruise through Senate committee

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Three bills increasing New Mexico’s gas tax rate cleared their first Senate committee today, with Republicans and Democrats alike arguing the proposals would be more of a “user fee” than a tax hike.

The state’s gas tax rate — currently set at 17 cents per gallon — has not been raised since 1993, and an increase is being eyed by some lawmakers as a way to bolster the state’s reserves and pay for road repairs.

While the three bills differ in how they would distribute the increased revenue, each would increase the gas tax rate by 10 cents — to 27 cents per gallon.

Members of the Senate Corporations and Transportation Committee voted 8-0 to advance all three measures without recommendation.

Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, voiced concern that gas could end up being more expensive in New Mexico than in the neighboring states of Texas and Arizona, but said action needs to be taken to shore up state cash reserves.

“I do know we have to bring in money now to pay the bills,” he said.

Senate Republicans’ support of the gas tax measure is significant, as two-term GOP Gov. Susana Martinez has said she will veto any tax hike approved by the Legislature.

During today’s debate, several members of the Senate panel insisted the bills should not be seen as tax increases.

“You use the roads, you pay the tax,” said Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants, who chairs the committee and is sponsoring one of the three bills.

The three bills approved today are Senate Bill 95, Senate Bill 131 and Senate Bill 132. All three now move on to the Senate Finance Committee.