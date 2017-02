.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in the Northeast Heights Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officer Daren DeAguero said the crash occurred at Eubank and Snow Heights NE. He said the motorcyclist died on the scene.

“The intersection will remain closed until the investigation is complete,” he said.