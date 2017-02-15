Challenge to Española City Council election result rejected

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Robert Seeds will get to keep his Española City Council seat after a Santa Fe judge ruled that there’s no evidence that some voters who submitted absentee ballots for Seeds committed voter fraud, as his challenger had alleged in a civil suit.

Incumbent Cory Lewis lost his District 4 seat to Seeds by a 238-236 count in the March 1, 2016 municipal election. Lewis filed a complaint challenging the results and alleged that there were more than 20 early or absentee ballots that were “fraudulent, illegal and improper.” State District Judge Sarah Singleton held a non-jury trial Jan. 25 and filed her ruling letting the election results stand on Monday, after lawyers from both sides submitted written closing arguments.

During the trial, Lewis’ attorney Christopher Graeser raised questions about differences in some voters’ signatures on their voter registration applications and on their absentee ballots. Some witnesses who had signatures in both cursive and print testified said they have often sign their name in different ways. Graeser’s expert handwriting witness, Thomas Van Valkenburgh, said he couldn’t tell if the signatures were made by the same person because he can’t compare cursive to print.

“The Court finds that the evidence does not support a conclusion that the absentee ballots of these voters were improperly counted,” Singleton wrote. “The evidence convinces the Court that each of these absentee ballots was cast by the registered voter, the envelope was signed by the registered voter, and the absentee ballot was properly counted.”

Other people’s cursive signatures shown in court during the trial were called into question because they looked different on various documents, as in the case of 93-year-old Deluvina Archuleta. Expert Van Valkenburgh said there was “too much of a difference” in Archuleta’s paperwork, even though she had signed her voter registration application more than a decade ago. Van Valkenburgh said it’s unlikely that a signature would change so much over time and said his own signature has not changed.

“With respect to Mr. Van Valkenburgh’s testimony, the Court finds it hard to accept his basic premise — that signatures do not change over time,” Judge Singleton said in her order. She later added, “Further, it is well-recognized that people write differently depending on the instrument being used, the surface on which the writing is done, and the position of the person to the paper.”

After Lewis filed his suit, felony voter fraud charges were brought against 21-year-old Dyon Herrera in June for falsifying absentee ballots. Those charges were later dropped without prejudice but can be refiled.