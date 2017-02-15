Speak Up! Journal doesn’t give enough love to Lobos’ Hunter

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

point guard play keeps the Lobos in the Boise State game and makes it possible for Elijah Brown’s late game heroics and the Journal puts Jalen Harris on the front page and on page D3? It was not a PIT game, but was as close as we have come to one this season.

— Happy Fan

I RECENTLY commented that Donald Trump was stupid. My wife quickly corrected me saying he was anything but stupid, but he certainly says and does stupid things. To Frank Post and others who favor “local talent,” take a page from my wife’s book. None of the five locals you reference would see playing time at UNM. Not because Bob (Davie) won’t recruit them, but because they aren’t talented enough. Come on, get a clue.

— Rick

FRANK POST, can you at least name the D-1 Schools that did offer our local kiddos full ride scholarships? You know the ones that Coach Bob Davie snubbed? It’s the faction of New Mexicans like you that are bringing attention to these kids without naming them. Not us.

— JRM-Corrales

SO, BOB UNM AREA offered logical commentary about “NM Kids” and Lobo football recruiting. (Wednesday), Frank Post, one of the six fans dissatisfied with the current recruiting process, comes back with yet another inane response about how Davie has failed to recruit our own. OK. Both sides of the story now well represented, and (the Journal has) done its job providing a “balanced” view of the issue. Now, can we please (please, please) give it a rest and move on to something more constructive?

— Corrales Guy

NICE ARTICLE (Sunday) about athletes speaking their minds. In years past, criticism of a president was tempered by “respect for the office.” But how can anyone show the proper respect for a commander-in-chief who refuses to respect any person or institution that disagrees with him? Respect must be earned, not automatically given.

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque