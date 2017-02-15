NM House debates constitutional convention

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A fierce debate broke out in the state House late Wednesday — over whether to rescind New Mexico’s decades-old applications for a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Democrats pushed to call back the applications, arguing that a constitutional convention could be used to roll back the First Amendment and other civil rights.

Republicans, in turn, argued that a convention called by the states could be used to protect against abuse by the federal government. Several mentioned the possibility of a constitutional amendment that could force Congress to balance the federal budget and control spending.

It would take two-thirds of the states — at least 34 — to call a convention under Article V of the U.S. Constitution. New Mexico is one of 27 states that have called for such a convention, according to legislative analysts.

But House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said it was time to rescind the applications, which were passed in 1951, 1965 and 1976.

“I think it is reckless to participate in a call for a constitutional convention that could rewrite every part of the Bill of Rights, as well as the body of the Constitution,” Egolf said.

The House voted 35-33 to rescind the applications. The measure now heads to the state Senate.