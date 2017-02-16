Santa Fe mayor says it’s time for cities to lead

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales said the future is uncertain under the administration of President Donald Trump during his “State of the City” address before a crowd of about 250 people Wednesday night at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

“But if there’s ever been a moment for local communities like Santa Fe to step forward, it is this moment,” he said. “If there’s ever been a time for cities like ours, it’s this time.”

As expected, Gonzales, who has emerged as a leading voice nationally for local policies against helping enforce federal immigration law, spoke out against Trump’s threat to pull federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities like Santa Fe and the recent executive order that attempts to bar visitors from seven mostly Muslim countries.

But Gonzales also talked about moving Santa Fe forward by diversifying the economy, developing a workforce for 21st century jobs, expanding infrastructure, improving the city’s housing situation, and emphasizing programs that benefit youth.

Advertisement Continue reading

It wasn’t until late in his approximately 45-minute speech that he mentioned his controversial proposal for a two-cent-per-ounce tax on sugar-sweetened beverages sold in the city, with the estimated $7.5 million in revenue used to fund an ambitious early childhood education program.

The mayor also touted the city’s successes, including erasing what city officials had described as a $15 million budget deficit. He said gross receipt tax revenues have hit an all-time high, surpassing the old mark by more than $4 million a year. And thanks in part to the tourism industry, with hotel occupancy rates up 4 percent and a nearly 9 percent increase in lodgers tax revenue, and the film industry, which he said had a $250 million economic impact locally, the city was now anticipating a $4.5 million revenue surplus.

The mayor acknowledged the 1,500 city workers who he said had been asked to do more while city government cut positions, and announced that he will propose giving them all a 5 percent raise. “It’s the least we could do,” he said.

Gonzales also announced a new job-training initiative to be called Santa Fe Advance, a partnership with Innovate+Educate, “a national nonprofit developing strategies that articulate new employment pathways based on skills and competencies,” according to its website.

“Santa Fe Advance will focus our efforts on delivering the skilled workforce our growth industries need to thrive,” the mayor said. Innovate+Educate is providing a $100,000 grant for the project.

Gonzales also talked about partnering with the public schools to help prepare children for the future, which ties into his proposal to fund pre-K education, with a goal of providing affordable access for every three- and four-year-old in the city, funded by the soda tax. “If we intend to do anything more than give lip service to our children’s future, it starts with making sure they are ready to learn, day one,” he said.

He also said he would push for funding a children/teen center on Santa Fe’s south side.

Gonzales closed by appealing for the city’s citizens to work together. “As we face the uncertain trails that tomorrow brings, let us face them together,” he said.