PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Gabrielle Daleman was first in the women’s short program on Thursday at the Four Continents, a test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Canadian opened with a triple toeloop-triple toeloop combination at the Gangneung Ice Arena and cleanly landed a triple lutz and a double axel for 68.25 points.

Kaetlyn Osmond, also of Canada, fell on the landing of her double axel and was second with 68.21 points. Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan was third with 66.87.

Mai Mihara of Japan was fourth with 66.51 points while Mirai Nagasu was the top skater from the United States with 62.91 for fifth place. Nagasu cleanly landed her opening triple flip-triple toeloop but stumbled on the landing of her triple loop.

In ice dance, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada took the lead after the short dance with 79.75 points. Defending Four Continents champions Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States were second with 76.59, followed by teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates with 74.67.

In pairs, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China finished first with 80.75 points after the short program. While Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang, also of China, were second with 75.20 points. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada were third with 74.31.

The men’s short program and the ice dance free dance are on Friday.