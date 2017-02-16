.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s preference for wearing jeans got him booted from the state Senate’s floor.

Burgum, a Republican software entrepreneur elected in November, was posing for a photo with some high school students on the Senate floor Wednesday when he was asked to leave.

Spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor “meant no disrespect to the chamber rules.”

Burgum’s preference for jeans and sweaters has spurred much grumbling at the Capitol among many male lawmakers who wear a suit and tie when the Legislature is in session.

Burgum also wore jeans at his inauguration last month, when other governors in recent years donned tuxedos or a suit.