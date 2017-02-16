Grand jury indicts Utah man accused of gunshot power outage

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City has indicted a 57-year-old man accused of causing a power outage in southern Utah in September by firing gunshots at a substation transformer in Kane County.

Stephen Plato McRae of Escalante was indicted in November on charges of being a restricted person possessing a firearm and marijuana.

A superseding indictment handed up Wednesday adds one count of destruction of an energy facility. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Most of Kane and Garfield counties were left without power for about eight hours after McRae allegedly shot at the Garkane Energy Cooperative’s Buckskin substation on Sept. 25. Authorities say he caused more than $100,000 damage.

McRae’s attorney, LaMar Winward of St. George, was in federal court on Thursday. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Editors note: This story corrects the misspelling of McRae in an earlier version.