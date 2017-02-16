But it was only the Republicans who had the power to kill the nomination of fast-food executive Andrew Puzder. A look at the reality:
SPICER: “Where is the role of Senate Democrats in this?” he asked reporters at the White House. “There is no focus on these guys having a double standard for which they had with Obama nominees. It’s just ridiculous. He was not given a hearing.”
THE FACTS: Senate Democrats indeed disapproved of Puzder, as they have most of Trump’s other nominees. But it was the majority Republicans who did him in.
At least half a dozen GOP members had made it clear to the White House that they couldn’t vote for him, largely because he had employed and long neglected to pay taxes for a housekeeper who was working in the country illegally – a big failing in the eyes of their tough-on-immigration party.
The GOP leadership had scheduled a hearing Thursday for Puzder, but the party pulled the plug on it to head off what would have been a distasteful vote for many of its members.
___
Find all AP Fact Checks here: http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd
___
Associated Press writer Ken Thomas contributed to this report.
EDITOR’S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.
Share