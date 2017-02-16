Refuge to close for 2 weeks for aerial hunt of wild swine

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A federal wildlife refuge along the Colorado River will be closed for two weeks starting Feb. 21 for an aerial hunt to eradicate hundreds of feral swine regarding as troublesome and dangerous.

The Colorado River will remain open while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife has a marksman use a helicopter to conduct the hunt in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.

The agency estimates there are 100 to 1,000 of the non-native pigs at the refuge. The animals carry diseases and damage habitat and property.

According to KTVK-KPHO-TV (https://goo.gl/mPLpsB ), U.S. Sen. John McCain said the government should allow private hunters to shoot the hogs, but Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson said that’d delay the project.

Those carcasses that can be retrieved by refuge workers will be buried.