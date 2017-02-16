Bill banning coyote-killing contests passes first Senate hurdle

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A renewed attempt to ban coyote-killing contests in New Mexico cleared its first Senate committee today, despite vociferous opposition from ranchers.

The proposal, Senate Bill 268, was touted by supporters who described coyote-killing contests as a “barbaric” blood sport. They described the aftermath of a 2014 contest in which nearly 40 coyote carcasses were dumped in the desert outskirts of Las Cruces.

“We got rid of dogfighting, we got rid of cockfighting, and it’s definitely time to get rid of this,” said Kathy McCoy, a former state representative from Sandia Park.

But critics of the legislation, which would make organizing a coyote-killing contest a misdemeanor offense and participating in one a lesser offense, called the derbies a legitimate tool to control coyote populations.

Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview, told the story of an eastern New Mexico rancher who recently lost 200 lambs to coyotes.

“It’s an eat or be eaten world,” Woods said.

Another opponent of the bill was more blunt, saying, “A dead coyote doesn’t eat.”

The measure ultimately passed the Senate Conversation Committee on a 6-3 vote. It would still have to clear two more Senate committees before reaching the full Senate.

This year’s bill is not the first attempt to prohibit coyote-killing bills. A similar proposal passed the Senate in 2015, but stalled in the House.

Unlike some other issues at the state Capitol, votes issue of banning coyote-killing contests typically break down along urban-rural lines, instead of political party lines.

The three senators casting “no” votes on the measure today were: Richard Martinez, an Espanola Democrat; Ron Griggs, an Alamogordo Republican; and Woods.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, and Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque.