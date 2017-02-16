Report: Ground, and aquifers, dropping in Southeast Texas

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — The U.S. Geological Survey says the extensive use of groundwater in recent decades has caused the ground in Southeast Texas to drop in at least one location by nearly 4 feet.

The agency says in a report released Thursday that water use by cities and other customers has caused aquifers to drop dramatically in some places.

The report covers an 11,000-square-mile region extending roughly from Walker County in East Texas south to the coastal county of Brazoria.

Officials say aquifer levels have risen since 1977 in some areas but have dropped in places like Montgomery County as development continues.

Monitoring equipment in west Houston near Interstate 10 shows the ground level has dropped 3.7 feet since 1974.

Ground levels over about 3,200 square miles in the region have dropped more than a foot over the decades.