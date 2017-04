.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Wichita State assistant Chris Jans has been named head men’s basketball at New Mexico State.

The school has scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference to introduce Jans.

Jans served as head coach at Bowling Green in 2014-15 and led it to a 21-12 record.