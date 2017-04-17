Forgot Password?  

Police: Speeding driver crashes into APD squad car, flees

By Nicole Perez / Journal Staff Writer
Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 3:39pm
A speeding driver crashed into an Albuquerque squad car and then ran away from the scene on foot, according to police. The officer was not injured, and police don't believe the suspect was seriously injured either. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for a person who was speeding and crashed into an Albuquerque police officer’s patrol car before running away in southeast Albuquerque Monday afternoon.

The officer was not injured in the crash, which happened near Florida and Ross SE, according to spokesman Fred Duran. And it appears that the other driver was also not seriously injured, Duran said.

“I have a good indication the other driver is doing okay as they felt well enough to hit our officer then run from the scene on foot,” he said.

He said officers do not know who that driver is but are searching for him or her.

The driver failed to yield and was speeding, Duran said. He said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

