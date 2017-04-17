Heights projects keeping home builders busy

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several construction projects are surfacing in the Northeast Heights that will keep two home builders busy over the next couple of years.

Rooftops are slowly rising at the Estates of Santa Monica, where Stillbrooke Homes and Abrazo Homes hope to build 90 new homes on 30 acres.

Scott Henry, president of Stillbrooke, said both companies have model homes on site, where traffic has been picking up as the spring buying season kicks in. “We have about seven (lot) reservations” from future homeowners, Henry said.

The homes sell for about $300,000.

Stillbrooke already has sold out on two smaller developments in the far Northeast Heights called Sol Vita and Oakland Heights. Homes in those five- to eight-home communities, located on cul-de-sacs, sold for an average of $450,000 and are on larger lots, Henry said.

With very builder ready lots available in the Northeast Heights, Stillbrooke has been a market leader in the quadrant, looking for partnership opportunities whenever possible. One example is the nearly completed townhome community called Papaya Place. Phil Lindborg of Dragonfly Development purchased the land and got it through entitlement, and Henry’s company took on home building chores. The a 21-townhome development on a 2.15-acre lot near Harper and Wyoming includes three to four-bedroom homes ranging from 1,680 square feet to 2,000 square feet, and start in the mid-$250,000 range.