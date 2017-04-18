Lobo Bevins is Mountain West golfer of the week

COLORADO SPRINGS — University of New Mexico senior men’s golfer Andrej Bevins has been named Mountain West Men’s Golfer of the Week for tournaments played April 13-16.
Bevins, hailing from Elk Grove, Calif., tied for fourth at The Maxwell in Edmond, Oklahoma, on April 14-15 as he helped guide the Lobo men’s golf team into a tie second-place in the team standings.
Bevins carded a score of 2-over par 212 (76-68-68) at the par 70, 7,102-yard Oak Tree Golf Club, rebounding from a score of 76 in round one to shoot 2-under par in each of the last two rounds.
He finished the tournament with 10 birdies and logged the second-lowest scoring average (2.92 strokes) on par-3s.
Bevins placed ahead of 16 golfers ranked in the top 100 in the nation, including 10 in the top 50, and paced New Mexico into a tie with No. 13 Oklahoma on the team leaderboard. Overall, the Lobos finished ahead No. 3 Baylor, No. 25 Colorado, No. 45 Augusta and No. 49 Liberty.
This selection is Bevins’ first career MW Golfer of the Week/Month accolade and the first for New Mexico since Samuel Kim earned the Golfer of the Week honors on March 16, 2016.
New Mexico returns to action this Friday as it travels to Tucson for the Mountain West Championships at the Omni Tucson National Resort & Golf Club.
