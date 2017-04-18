Lobo Bevins is Mountain West golfer of the week

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

COLORADO SPRINGS — University of New Mexico senior men’s golfer Andrej Bevins has been named Mountain West Men’s Golfer of the Week for tournaments played -16.

Bevins, hailing from Elk Grove, Calif., tied for fourth at The Maxwell in Edmond, Oklahoma, on -15 as he helped guide the Lobo men’s golf team into a tie second-place in the team standings.

212 (76-68-68 Bevins carded a score of 2-over par) at the par 70, 7,102-yard Oak Tree Golf Club, rebounding from a score of 76 in round one to shoot 2-under par in each of the last two rounds.

He finished the tournament with 10 birdies and logged the second-lowest scoring average (2.92 strokes) on par-3s.

Bevins placed ahead of 16 golfers ranked in the top 100 in the nation, including 10 in the top 50, and paced New Mexico into a tie with No. 13 Oklahoma on the team leaderboard. Overall, the Lobos finished ahead No. 3 Baylor, No. 25 Colorado, No. 45 Augusta and No. 49 Liberty.

This selection is Bevins’ first career MW Golfer of the Week/Month accolade and the first for New Mexico since Samuel Kim earned the Golfer of the Week honors on , 2016.

New Mexico returns to action as it travels to Tucson for the Mountain West Championships at the Omni Tucson National Resort & Golf Club.