UNM ski team takes its case to the Regents

Katharine Irwin is on her way to a biology degree at University of New Mexico. The aspiring surgeon had envisioned attending UNM for medical school too.

But Irwin, a sophomore on the UNM ski team from Vail, Colo., said her future is far less certain after last week’s announcement that the school would cut the intercollegiate sport to save its financially beleaguered athletic department an estimated $600,000 per year.

Irwin — who joined a parade of speakers pleading with UNM’s Board of Regents on Tuesday to salvage the ski program — called the cut a “rash decision” that likely derailed her plans to continue her education, and start her career, in Albuquerque.

“This community has shaped me into an individual I am proud of. I was proud and excited to be a Lobo for life, but that does not seem to be my future,” Irwin, fighting back tears, said during the board’s meeting. “I was given this opportunity to become a Lobo, and I hope you will give us an opportunity to work with you and the athletic department to continue this. We are willing to work with you, so will you please help work with us?”

The Regents did not vote on the ski team’s future since it was not on Tuesday’s agenda. But they will have a say in the matter when they sign off on the athletic department’s budget for next year. Board president Rob Doughty told the Journal after the meeting the board would consider the school’s finances and athletic director Paul Krebs’ recommendation when making that call. He did not yet say where he stands on the subject.

While no regents took a specific position during the meeting, several spoke. Tom Clifford explained the cut as a symptom of larger budget problems.

“It’s a very good program; I can see that, it’s very clear,” he said, adding that the decision to cut a program “would never be made lightly.”

Regent Brad Hosmer said the decision had caught him by surprise. Student regent Garrett Adcock, a former UNM football player, requested Krebs report to the board before its budget vote to explain his rationale and how other teams are sharing the burden.

“If we’re going to have so much sacrifice from these few student-athletes (on the ski team), I’d like to know what else we’re asking of other student-athletes,” he said.

Seventeen people — current and former Lobo skiers, ski industry representatives and other supporters — spoke on the program’s behalf, touting the athletes’ success on the mountain, in the classroom and as ambassadors for UNM. Several asked that the school keep the team for at least one more year so they could investigate possible financial solutions. One alum pledged $1,000 while at the podium, while John Garcia, former state tourism secretary and current Ski New Mexico board member, said he could help coordinate a fundraising effort.

“If raising private money is needed, maybe we can rally more support. But with short notice, this will take time,” he said.