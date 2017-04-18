Lobo Kerr has fastest 1,500 in the world

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico sophomore Josh Kerr, whose 1,500-meter performance last week is the best in the world in 2017, earned a pair of accolades Tuesday.

Kerr was named national men’s athlete of the week by the Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday morning. The Mountain West Conference bestowed league honors upon him later in the day.

In his first race since winning the NCAA indoor mile title last month, Kerr ran a personal-record time of 3 minutes, 35.99 seconds to win the 1,500-meter run at the Bryan Clay Invitational last Friday in Azusa, Calif.

The Edinburgh, Scotland, native outkicked a field of professionals and elite collegians to surge into the record books and into the world lead. His time is the best in 2017 by nearly half a second and best among NCAA runners by almost two full seconds.

Kerr is also the sixth-fastest runner in the event in NCAA history, sitting 0.69 seconds off Sydney Maree’s 36-year-old NCAA record. Kerr is the first sophomore in NCAA history to run sub-3:36, and he is just the second collegian to record such a time in the month of April.

Kerr also eclipsed the New Mexico record (previous record was 3:37.35 set by two-time NCAA mile champ Lee Emanuel) and the Mountain West record (previous was 3:36.25). He also met the qualifying standard for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.Kerr’s national honor is the third for a UNM athlete after Courtney Frerichs (3,000-meter steeplechase, May 2016), and Charlotte Arter (2014 cross country).