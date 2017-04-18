.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were investigating two car crashes in the southeast area of the city Tuesday night, including a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead, according to a police spokesman.

Officer Tanner Tixier said a male pedestrian around 40 years old was struck and killed by a driver near Zuni and Georgia SE around 9 p.m. Tixier said the driver fled the scene, and he said he didn’t have information about the make or model of the vehicle.

Zuni was closed between Indiana and Florida while officers investigated.

About an hour and a half earlier two other pedestrians, an adult and child, were hit by a driver near Dallas and Central. They were taken to the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, Tixier said.

He said the driver in that crash is not facing charges because the pedestrians were at fault.

Both east- and west-bound Central were closed between Pennsylvania and Charleston while police investigated that crash.