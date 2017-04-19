.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A southwest Albuquerque high school has been placed on lock down for a police investigation in the area, according to Albuquerque Public Schools.

In a tweet posted around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, APS wrote that Atrisco Heritage Academy High School was locked down.

“Atrisco Heritage Academy has been placed on lock down due to a police investigation,” the tweet read.

It’s unclear what police are investigating.