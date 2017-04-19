Arrest warrant issued for convicted Arizona drug trafficker

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a convicted drug trafficker who absconded during his Maricopa County trial.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says 37-year-old Brian Pardo is considered armed and dangerous.

They say a county Superior Court jury found Pardo guilty last week on five felony charges related to selling marijuana and a high-potency hash oil.

He was convicted of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and money laundering.

State prosecutors say Pardo is facing up to a 35-year prison sentence.

Pardo was arrested in June 2015 at his Scottsdale apartment.

Federal authorities served a search warrant and reported finding more than 6,000 doses of hash oil, about 2 pounds of high-grade marijuana and $80,000 in cash.