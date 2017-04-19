Man in Mesilla throws knife, sets himself on fire

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MESILLA, N.M. — Authorities say a man threw a knife at a town marshal in a Las Cruces suburb and then set himself on fire.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department says 48-year-old Gaspar Ayala-Arellano doused himself with gas and used a lighter to set the fire.

The sheriff’s department says deputies who arrived to help the marshal were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The suspect was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer after being treated at a hospital for burns on his legs and torso.

The thrown knife struck the marshal, but she wasn’t injured. The incident happened Tuesday night in the Las Cruces suburb of Mesilla.