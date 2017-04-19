Santa Fe ethics committee gives sweet, sour news to ‘soda tax’ campaign groups

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Santa Fe’s Ethics and Campaign Review Board on Tuesday rendered sweet and sour results for political groups involved in the debate over whether the city should impose a 2-cents-per-ounce tax on sugar-sweetened beverages that would be used to help fund early childhood education programs.

A special election on the tax takes place May 2, and early voting is underway.

The news was sweet for Smart Progress New Mexico, which opposes the tax. Even though the group filed its first campaign finance statement late, the board decided not to take any action because, in the words of board member Paul Biderman, it “came forward in good faith” after receiving a letter of concern from the city attorney’s office saying that Smart Progress may be required to register as a political committee and file finance statements.

The complaint against Smart Progress was from Santa Fe resident Edward Stein, who claimed the group had raised thousands for its cause without disclosing its donors.

A Smart Progress representative, Loveless Johnson III, asked the board to dismiss the complaint because the group did eventually register and, with the blessing of the city clerk’s office, filed a finance report one business day late. On April 10, Smart Progress reported raising $11,300, most of it from the local Coca-Cola bottler, and that it had spent $9,510.

The libertarian or “free market” Rio Grande Foundation received sour news when the board determined that there was probable cause that an online video distributed by the think tank exceeded the $250 threshold required for it to register as a political committee. The foundation has said the video is part of an “education initiative” to inform voters about the negative impacts the tax would have on the community. That complaint also came from Stein, who provided an affidavit from filmmaker Glenn Silber, who says the video would have cost at least $3,000 to produce.

Advertisement Continue reading

Pre-K for Santa Fe, supporting the tax, got a mixed result from the review board.

The board decided that the group did violate the city’s campaign code by distributing copies of a newspaper editorial that supported the tax without identifying themselves as the entity responsible for its distribution. But because the group acknowledged that not doing so was an oversight and immediately took action to correct the error, the board decided not to impose a fine but instead will issu a letter of public reprimand.

The complaint on that issue was filed by Karen Heldmeyer, a former city councilor who found a copy of the editorial stuck in the fence at her South Capitol neighborhood home.

Assistant City Attorney Zach Shandler also told the board two new complaints had been received, both complaining that another political committee opposing the tax, Better Way for Santa Fe & Pre-K, was distributing false information during phone surveys. Those complaints, and the complaint against the Rio Grande Foundation, will be heard by the board at 3 p.m. next Monday in the City Council chambers.