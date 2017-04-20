Police say boy, 13, fatally shot at South Texas park

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FREEPORT, Texas — Police are trying to determine who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy at a South Texas park.

Freeport police on Wednesday afternoon responded to a call about fireworks possibly discharged, then later reports indicated a boy was face down in the grass at Peppermint Park.

Emergency responders located the teen, who had been shot several times and was transported to a hospital — where he died. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Police in Freeport, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Houston, were interviewing several witnesses. No one was immediately arrested.

A statement Thursday on the Brazosport Independent School District website said students and staff were mourning the death of an intermediate student. Counselors were available.