Forgot Password?  

Police say boy, 13, fatally shot at South Texas park

By Associated Press
Thursday, April 20th, 2017 at 10:56am

FREEPORT, Texas — Police are trying to determine who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy at a South Texas park.

Freeport police on Wednesday afternoon responded to a call about fireworks possibly discharged, then later reports indicated a boy was face down in the grass at Peppermint Park.

Emergency responders located the teen, who had been shot several times and was transported to a hospital — where he died. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Police in Freeport, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Houston, were interviewing several witnesses. No one was immediately arrested.

A statement Thursday on the Brazosport Independent School District website said students and staff were mourning the death of an intermediate student. Counselors were available.

Advertisement

Continue reading

Subscribe to the Journal for only $12.
TOP |