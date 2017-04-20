Phoenix police: Officers shoot charging knife-wielding man

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two officers responding to a domestic violence call shot and critically wounded a 32-year-old man who allegedly chased his stepfather with a large kitchen knife and then charged the officers as the stepfather hid behind them.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says the man told police he charged the officers to force them to shoot him and that the family said suspect has a mental illness and was drinking alcohol before the Wednesday night encounter.

According to Lewis, the man ignored commands to drop the knife and the officers shot him because they feared for their lives and the stepfather’s life.

Lewis said the man earlier reportedly had threatened to kill his mother and stepfather and damaged objects in the home.

The officers weren’t injured.

Identities weren’t released.