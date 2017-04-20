Forgot Password?  

Parties, protests and deals: Pot enthusiasts observe 4/20

By Gene Johnson / Associated Press
Published: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 at 11:14am
Updated: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 at 11:14am
FILE - In this April 20, 2009, file photo, a large crowd cheers as the time reaches 4:20 p.m. on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Thursday, April 20, 2017, marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather - at 4:20 p.m. - in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SEATTLE — From Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, marijuana enthusiasts are observing their 4/20 holiday with public smoke-outs, parties and, yes, great deals on weed.

The annual celebration of cannabis culture is providing activists an opportunity to reflect on how far they’ve come, with the recreational use of marijuana legal now in eight states and the nation’s capital — but also on the national political tone, with Trump administration officials reprising talking points from the heyday of the war on drugs.

Advocates planned to hand out free joints to Congressional staffers Thursday afternoon. In California, which voted to legalize marijuana last fall, tens of thousands were expected at events ranging from marijuana cooking classes to the annual bacchanal in Golden Gate Park.

Pot shops in some legal marijuana states are offering discounts.

