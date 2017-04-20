Davis makes 1st Congressional District bid official

Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis on Thursday officially announced his run for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District seat in 2018.

Davis, a former police officer, heads ProgressNow, one of the most active progressive politics advocacy groups in the state.

In his announcement Thursday, Davis said he wants to take the activism he has pursued locally to Washington, D.C.

“Since the last election we know that tens of thousands of New Mexicans and millions of American have gotten re-engaged in politics because they’re scared of what they have seen happens when we sit on the sidelines or stay at home,” Davis said.

“With all that’s going on today, we need a new brand of leader in Washington. One thing we’ve learned is who we elect now matters more than ever.”

He said his work in the last five years with ProgressNow has targeted and made legislative and community changes supporting marriage equality, access to Planned Parenthood and women’s health care, environmental protection and gun violence prevention.

Davis moved to New Mexico in 2004 to work as a police officer at the University of New Mexico. He then started advocating for “New Mexicans who felt like the system wasn’t working for them,” he said.

Davis said it’s become clear to him that “having the right people in office when these fights come to us matters as much as anything else,” so he fought for a seat on the City Council because “change starts from the bottom up and doesn’t come from the top down.” “I’m running for Congress because the fights we’ve been leading here are the fights we need leaders to lead in Washington for us back here in New Mexico. I’m ready to take on this challenge and to lead that fight,” he said.

The Albuquerque-based congressional seat could attract a large field of candidates – both Democrats and Republicans – because incumbent U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, plans to run for governor.