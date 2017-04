.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Taylor Loft at Uptown will close on Saturday.

There is no word yet on the status of Loft’s second location at 5901 Wyoming NE. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A news release from Loft advises customers to shop online at www.loft.com.

This is just the most recent hit for ABQ Uptown. In the last month, the outdoor mall has also lost Bebe’s and Marcello’s Chophouse.