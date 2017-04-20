.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MARION, Ill. (AP) — The flip of a coin has decided the next leader of a tiny town in southern Illinois after an election earlier this month ended in a tie.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says Bryan Riekena let fellow candidate Tammy O'Daniell-Howell choose heads or tails before Thursday's coin toss. She picked heads. Barnes says she let both candidates inspect the 2016 North Dakota quarter before she tossed it.

Barnes says she “let it just fall to the ground” and it landed on heads. O'Daniell-Howell won, becoming village president in Colp, home to about 250 residents.

The candidates each received 11 votes in the April 4 election. Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties.

Barnes says the quarter was “the shiniest one I found in the office.”

